Arab, Islamic countries should develop mechanism to counter threats — al-Sisi

CAIRO, September 15. /TASS/. Arab and Islamic countries must create a single instrument to respond to the challenges they face, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told an extraordinary summit of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Doha.

"Time has come to develop an Arab-Islamic mechanism to counter security, politics and economic threats. It will help us strengthen our current positions and, if necessary, take appropriate measures to resolve conflicts," al-Sisi said as broadcast by Al Jazeera.

"The enemy must understand that any Arab and Islamic country from the Atlantic Ocean to the Persian Gulf is under protection. We will not allow encroachments on the sovereignty of our states and will not allow anyone to devalue our efforts to achieve peace."

The extraordinary Arab League and OIC summit was convened after Israel attacked the leadership of the Palestinian Hamas movement on September 9 in one of the residences of the Palestinian movement in Doha. According to Qatar, a member of the security forces was killed and several others were injured. Hamas denied media claims about the deaths of members of its negotiating delegation, admitting that five members of the group, including the son of the leader of the movement in the Gaza Strip, Khalil al-Hayya were the victims of the attack.

According to the head of the Qatari government and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani the authorities see this attack as an act of state terrorism. According to him, the attack was carried out at a time when Hamas leaders were discussing the latest US proposal to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip. In an interview with CNN, Sheikh Mohammed noted that Qatar is reassessing its participation in mediation on the Gaza Strip, stressing that the Israeli attack destroyed any hope for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Palestinian enclave.