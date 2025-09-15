{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Arab, Islamic countries should develop mechanism to counter threats — al-Sisi

The Egyptian President said it will help us strengthen our current positions and, if necessary, take appropriate measures to resolve conflicts

CAIRO, September 15. /TASS/. Arab and Islamic countries must create a single instrument to respond to the challenges they face, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told an extraordinary summit of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Doha.

"Time has come to develop an Arab-Islamic mechanism to counter security, politics and economic threats. It will help us strengthen our current positions and, if necessary, take appropriate measures to resolve conflicts," al-Sisi said as broadcast by Al Jazeera.

"The enemy must understand that any Arab and Islamic country from the Atlantic Ocean to the Persian Gulf is under protection. We will not allow encroachments on the sovereignty of our states and will not allow anyone to devalue our efforts to achieve peace."

The extraordinary Arab League and OIC summit was convened after Israel attacked the leadership of the Palestinian Hamas movement on September 9 in one of the residences of the Palestinian movement in Doha. According to Qatar, a member of the security forces was killed and several others were injured. Hamas denied media claims about the deaths of members of its negotiating delegation, admitting that five members of the group, including the son of the leader of the movement in the Gaza Strip, Khalil al-Hayya were the victims of the attack.

According to the head of the Qatari government and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani the authorities see this attack as an act of state terrorism. According to him, the attack was carried out at a time when Hamas leaders were discussing the latest US proposal to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip. In an interview with CNN, Sheikh Mohammed noted that Qatar is reassessing its participation in mediation on the Gaza Strip, stressing that the Israeli attack destroyed any hope for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Palestinian enclave.

US delegation visits Ukraine to assess mineral deposits
According to Ukrainian Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Alexey Sobolev, these deposits are currently producing titanium ore and the possibility of mining zirconium ore in the future is being explored
Special US-Israel relations undermine Washington’s influence in Middle East — MFA
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan noted that "these relations are placed above cooperation with other countries in the region"
Blast rocks oil storage facility near Ukraine’s Kiev
Details of the incident are unknown
Trump sure Russia-US-Ukraine summit may take place 'relatively soon'
Donald Trump stressed that this issue will be worked out "one way or the other"
At least 35 space industry companies to move to newly created National Space Center
According to Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov, the new center will house, among other things, control centers for Russia’s entire orbital constellation, including communication, navigation and remote sensing satellites and laboratories and design bureaus
Bulgaria sees mass protests for resignation of cabinet, against introduction of euro
Among the participants in the protest was European Parliament member Petar Volgin, who demanded that the country's independence be ensured
Kiev troops practically left Kupyansk — official
Only small groups are staying in their well-fortified areas and are actively withdrawing from frontline positions, said Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov Military-Civil Administration
Poland not ready for consultations with Russia on drone incident — diplomat
"This looks like a provocation or a misunderstanding, which the Polish side is not willing to clarify," Mikhail Ulyanov said
Putin to have several regional trips this week “with extensive geography” — Kremlin
"The geography will be extensive, the trips will be interesting, informative and useful," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Most UN states do not sign declaration on Russia’s involvement in Poland drone incident
Merely 46 out of 193 UN member states have signed the declaration
Observers from three NATO countries visit Zapad 2025 exercise in Belarus
Military attaches from 17 countries are attending the exercise
Russia, US will have to end Ukraine conflict on their own, Europe won’t help — expert
In Alain Pierre Tizioli's opinion, European leaders, particularly French President Emmanuel Macron, serve the interests of the oligarchy
Russian fighters grinding elite units of Ukrainian army in Dobropolye area — DPR head
"The salient made by our units in the Dobropolye direction remains," Denis Pushilin said
IN BRIEF: CEC on preliminary results of single voting day
About 26 million voters participated in the single voting day, "that is, the turnout was about 47%, which is 8% more than in a similar campaign scale-wise on the 2022 single voting day"
Russians can visit China visa-free starting today
The initiative is being launched as an experiment, valid until September 14, 2026
Western diplomats in Moscow try to convince Serbia to betray Russia — ambassador
Momcilo Babic said Belgrade is under pressure because of its close, friendly relations with Russia
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Fire in Crimea grows to cover 200 acres
The firefighting operation is complicated by heat and wind, as well as the hard-to-reach location, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said
Russian troops expand foothold on left bank of Volchansk — security agencies
The enemy is offering fierce resistance and suffering heavy losses
Europe hides secret defense production sites in West Ukraine — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, Europe earlier viewed West Ukraine as a safe place, due to its proximity to Poland and NATO, but now this territory has been subjected to a combined high-precision strike
'Bloody monster' Kiev celebrates Kirk’s murder, Russian assets’ future: MFA statements
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the collective West is trying "by hook or by crook to fit a legal framework for the confiscation, or put another way, theft" of Russian assets
Russia to see foreign contingents in Ukraine as legitimate target — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik noted that some European countries and Ukraine are seeking to misinterpret the notion of security guarantees, including by adding such parameters as an unlimited army, foreign contingents, and so on
State of emergency in effect in Angarsk following gas explosion incident
Preliminary data indicate three people were injured
Over 60 foreign organizations designated as undesirable in Russia in 2025
According to Alexey Zhafyarov, a spokesman for the Russian prosecutor general’s office, these structures’ activities were focused on destabilizing the socio-political situation in Russia, meddling in electoral processes, discrediting the country’s domestic and foreign policies
NATO countries downing Russian drones over Ukraine to mean war with Russia — Medvedev
The politician stated that the "powerful European initiative ‘Eastern Sentry’" amused him and noted that it seemed all that remained of the ‘coalition of the willing'
Starlink fails for Ukrainian army along whole front line
Outages have also been recorded in Italy, Poland and other countries
Russia breaks up criminal group transferring almost $30 million to sponsor Ukraine
According to FSB press office, five members of the group have been detained, and its organizer, a Latvian citizen, has been placed on an international wanted list
Threats from East used to mask Western Europe’s catastrophic condition — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, they have to "invent new theses" to keep this Russophobia and Belarusophobia afloat
German foreign minister calls for stronger NATO eastern flank after drone incidents
Johann Wadephul stressed the need to improve NATO’s border assets, particularly air defense
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Moscow will give a harsh response to theft of Russian assets in European Union — MFA
"If the European Union dares to steal Russian assets, the consequences for the entire global financial system will be extremely negative," Maria Zakharova noted
US political analyst claims civilians, children targeted by Ukrainian Forces in Donbass
Cynthia Ann McKinney added that during her time in the republic, she witnessed firsthand evidence of genocide against Donbass civilians by the Ukraine’s armed forces
Cuban president praises Medvedev's contribution to boosting Russia-Cuba ties
Miguel Diaz-Canel noted Dmitry Medvedev's undeniable role in strengthening the relations between Russia and Cuba
Swiss politician suggests Ukrainian-Western provocation behind Polish airspace incident
According to Guy Mettan, the primary goal of such a provocation would be to pressure US President Donald Trump into imposing additional sanctions on Russia
Houthis say attacked Israel's Ramon Airport with drones
The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a successful operation using four drones, the movement’s spokesman Yahya Saree announced
Sixteen aftershocks strike Russia's Kamchatka over past day
Local settlements felt the tremors once
Russia enveloping Ukrainian forces in Krasnoarmeysk-Dimitrov agglomeration — DPR head
Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the DPR head, said earlier that Ukrainian battlegroups in Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov were under full fire control of Russian forces
Ukraine loses 4,300 troops, mercenaries in battles in LPR over one week — military expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the greatest damage to enemy manpower was inflicted in the zone of the Battlegroup West
China ready to develop Northern Sea Route infrastructure together with Russia
The Foreign Ministry emphasized that China is an important stakeholder in Arctic affairs and has always engaged in such matters guided by fundamental principles of respect, cooperation, mutual benefit, and sustainable development
Press review: NATO launches operation Eastern Sentry while US deploys missiles in Germany
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 15th
Polling stations at single voting day close across Russia
According to CEC Chairwoman Ella Pmfilova, more than 16 million people took part in the elections offline and more than 1.4 million cast their votes online by Sunday morning
Nepal mass riots kill over 70 people — official figures
People died in protests on September 8, and as a result of subsequent arson and riots on September 9, the government’s representative Ek Narayan Aryal said
Russia’s Battlegroup East destroys 11 Ukrainian drone control sites in past day
According to Battlegroup Spokesman Alexey Yakovlev, the Russian troops continued its advance deep into enemy defenses
Suspect in Kirk murder held in solitary confinement — media
Tyler Robinson will remain under special surveillance until he undergoes a psychiatric examination
Hamas calls on Islamic countries to form int’l coalition to exert pressure on Israel
Hamas called on the leaders of Arab countries to implement provisions of the Arab League treaty of joint defense and impose comprehensive sanctions on Israel
EU follows path of worst practices, surrounds itself with 'barbed wire' — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that such measures fundamentally undermine the principles of the OSCE and the European Union's own commitments to free movement
Russia’s enemies 'probing vulnerabilities' ahead of parliamentary polls in 2026 — CEC
By attacking the CEC web resources Russia’s enemies are probing vulnerabilities to be targeted in 2026, Russian Central Election Commission Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said
North Korea rejects denuclearization as an infringement on its constitutional order
According to the diplomats, North Korea insists that its choice to possess nuclear weapons, which guarantee the state's sovereignty, was inevitable due to the continuing US nuclear threat
Russian economy should strive to outpace the dynamics of global one — Putin
The Russian president stressed that the stability of public finances, the implementation of planned projects and programs directly depend on the state of affairs in the Russian economy
NATO is de facto at war with Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said this "doesn’t need any additional confirmation"
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Russia will pursue Europe for asset theft until end of time — Medvedev
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council stressed that Moscow will pursue this objective by all available means
Israel’s actions go beyond Palestine, pose regional threat — Turkish MFA
Hakan Fidan stressed that once Israeli expansionism is clearly defined, "Arab and Islamic countries must unite and find a solution to this new challenge"
Starlink outage to hinder Ukraine's military operations, expert warns
According to Denis Fedutinov, the Starlink system has become a key component supporting the efficiency of its command system for Ukraine
Western curators not going to let Zelensky visit Moscow, says Russian senator
Igor Kastyukevich pointed out that a meeting at the highest level is possible, but it would require a lot of preliminary work
Russia will not allow fake agreements to be concluded on Ukraine, envoy says
Miroshnik considers it important for Russia, for the world community and for Ukraine itself to conclude agreements secured in a proper legal manner
Special services of several countries spend $4 billion on Serbia’s collapse — Vucic
The Serbian president explained that he had to remain silent before because doing so would have violated Serbia's neutrality toward the possible instigators of the protest
Kremlin says no progress on Russia-US-Ukraine summit yet
Earlier, US President Donald Trump opined that talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky as part of a trilateral meeting with the US would take place relatively soon
Ukrainian army loses about 1,330 troops in area of special military operation in 24 hours
Russia’s air defense shot down four guided aerial bombs, one HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and 361 fixed-wing drones, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
Ukrainian army’s logistics being destroyed in Konstantinovka — DPR head
The strikes by Russian troops are worsening the position of Ukrainian troops, including those stationed in neighboring Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, Denis Pushilin added
Russian fighters improve position on approaches to Krasny Liman in one week — DPR head
Russian units have been very active in moving towards Yampol this week, Pushilin added
Russian economy adapts to Western sanctions — AmCham head
Robert Agee noted trade turnover between Russia and the US has fallen to an all-time low, while investments are prohibited
Air defenses destroy six Ukrainian drones over Belgorod Region this night
This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry
West collecting data about situation in Russian region to instigate protests — MP
Vasily Piskarev stressed that despite the numerous attempts to meddle in the elections in Russia, the voting is proceeding in strict compliance with the Russian constitution and electoral laws
Russia’s UAC delivers additional Su-34 fighter-bombers to Defense Ministry
"September has been a record month for the number of warplanes handed over by the UAC to the Russian Aerospace Forces," the state-owned corporation CEO Vadim Badekha noted
Russian forces liberate Novonikolayevka in Dnepropetrovsk Region — top brass
Moreover, Russia’s battlegroup South has defeated Ukraine’s Foreign Legion units in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours
Romanian defense ministry says Russian drone allegedly violated its airspace
According to the Romanian defense ministry, as many as 52 Russian drone attacks on targets in Ukraine near the Romania border have been registered since February 2022
Baerbock does not exclude deploying UN peacekeepers to Ukraine
However, such an option should follow peace talks, the United Nations General Assembly president said
NATO launches new command headquarters in Finland, 200 km from Russian border
The new headquarters is located less than 200 kilometers from the Russian border
China will respond firmly if NATO countries impose tariffs over Russian Oil purchases
The Chinese diplomat specified that the actions of the United States, trying to put pressure on the European Union, are "a typical example of unilateral intimidation and economic coercion"
Reckless attacks on nuke plant, unprecedented challenges: what Rosatom head said
Alexey Likhachev called Kiev’s reckless actions the only real source of threat to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and its employees
Ukrainian military’s losses in one day amount to 1,435 men — Russian Defense ministry
Units of Battlegroup West strengthened their tactical positions, damaging two Ukrainian mechanized brigades and an assault brigade around Yampol, Shandrigolovo, and Karpovka in the Donetsk People's Republic
Trump shows less and less interest in Ukrainian conflict — newspaper
Spain’s Publico emphasized that the only achievement of the US president's strategy to resolve the situation in Ukraine is the weakening of Europe
EU plotting 'Serbian maidan' — Russian intel agency
According to the statement, the goal of the European liberal mainstream is to bring a compliant and loyal to Brussels leadership to power in one of the largest countries in the Balkans
Conflict with Russia would be Germany's end — German politician
"We won’t be persuaded that by getting more servicemen, more drones, more tanks we can seriously stand up to a nuclear power," Sara Wagenknecht said
US wants to gather more data about incident in Poland before drawing conclusions — Rubio
There's no doubt that those drones were intentionally launched, the question is whether the drones were targeted to go into Poland, US Secretary of State noted
Howitzers Giatsint-B destroy positions of mock enemy during Zapad 2025 drills
The artillery fire was executed from well-prepared positions, which were established based on lessons learned from the special military operation in Ukraine
Zelensky has strongest security guarantees for his visit to Moscow — envoy
"For him, the main danger is, 'What if I have to reach an agreement?’," Rodion Miroshnik explained
Mercedes-Benz files trademark application in Russia
According to the service, the application for registration of the Mercedes-Benz trademark was received on September 10, 2025, from Germany
Western policy towards Russia, Belarus is becoming openly aggressive — Lukashenko
The Belarusian President noted that the defense budgets of Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania are already nearing 5%, a burden that their citizens are forced to bear
Le Pen calls for parliamentary elections to take France out of crisis
According to the leader of France’s National Rally parliamentary faction, the policy of the current French authorities has led to economic stagnation and unbridled migration
Witkoff sells his stake in real estate company for $120 million — media
US special envoy took the step to prevent a potential conflict of interest between his government role and business activities
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Russian forces take control over railroad bridge, island on Dnieper
It was a difficult task due to enemy drones, however, it was accomplished with air support, a battalion commander known as Bars noted
UK Foreign Office fails to provide evidence of Russian troops launching UAVs into Poland
Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin stressed that Russia could not have been interested in this
Ukraine not ready for holding talks with Russia 24/7 — Russian diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the Ukrainian authorities cannot be "even suspected" of wanting to implement any agreements
German politician questions Russia's involvement in incident with UAVs in Poland
Trump suggests might lead Ukraine talks amid tensions between Putin, Zelensky
The US President emphasized that the hatred between Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky is unfathomable
Russian ambassador rejects Romania’s protest over drone incident
Earlier on Sunday, the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Romanian foreign ministry, which lodged a protest over the above mentioned incident that was described as a "violation of Romania’s sovereignty
Russia’s Baltic Fleet practices repelling attacks by enemy uncrewed motorboats
More than 10 warships and attack motorboats and over 500 Baltic Fleet servicemen took part in the exercise
Ukrainian MP believes conflict in Ukraine nearing its end
Fedor Venislavsky noted that Donald Trump’s proposals "have every chance of bringing the end of hostilities and peace closer"
Houthis attack Tel Aviv with ‘hypersonic ballistic missile’ — spokesman
"The operation successfully achieved its goals," the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel quoted the spokesman as saying
Donations in support of Kirk's family exceed $6 million — media
The majority of the contributions - about $4.65 million - came from a fundraiser organized by US reporter Tucker Carlson
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Minsk has every means to cause unacceptable damage to potential aggressor — Lukashenko
"We will retaliate at a lightning speed against anyone who will dare attack Belarus," the Belarusian leader emphasized
Kirk’s suspected murderer not cooperating with authorities — Utah governor
Spencer Cox said that Tyler Robinson has pleaded not guilty
Trump considers European sanctions against Russia 'not tough enough'
Donald Trump pointed out that no major sanctions should be expected from the US as long as Europe continues to buy oil from Russia
Rosatom CEO, IAEA chief discuss security for Russian nuclear power plants
Alexey Likhachev thanked Rafael Grossi for the global nuclear body’s support to Russia in protecting the Zaporozhye nuke plant
US journalist visiting DPR calls Trump’s push for Ukraine peace genuine
Pearson Sharp noted that in his opinion, American society was divided in its perception of the conflict in Ukraine
