Israel needs to be economically curbed, OIC, Arab League have strength for it — Erdogan

DOHA, September 15. /TASS/. Israel will continue its destabilizing actions in the region, this is why it must be economically limited, which the countries of the League of Arab States (LAS) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) can do, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We must step up our efforts to tighten sanctions against Israel. It is necessary to use international legal mechanisms to hold Israeli officials accountable. Israel will not stop any time soon without a decisive response and sanctions, but will only accelerate its policy of occupation and destabilization. We know that we have the strength and means to prevent this. We need to step up our cooperation now to win the next 10 years. It is extremely important for us to achieve a level of self-sufficiency in some areas, first of all, the defense industry," he told an extraordinary summit of the OIC and the Arab League.

"Turkey has stopped all trade operations with Israel over the past year and a half," and this "has shown that such measures are effective. I believe that supporting the genocide case filed with the International Court of Justice is also very important. Working together, we must be able to implement concrete steps and mechanisms that will ensure the security of the region. I believe that it is possible to do this within our organization," Erdogan said.

"The determined struggle will continue until a geographically integral state of Palestine is established with East Jerusalem as its capital within the borders of 1967. We cannot allow deportation, genocide or division in this sacred cause. I hope that the decisions we will take at the summit will lead to further steps to end the Israeli threat, and that the results of our meeting will be strictly implemented."