Iraq calls for creation of contact group to ask UN Security Council to deal with Israel

DOHA, September 15. /TASS/. Iraq has invited Arab and Islamic countries to create a contact group to address the UN Security Council, the General Assembly and other international organizations in connection with Israel's actions in the region, Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani told an extraordinary summit of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

"We call for this summit to be a turning point in strengthening Arab and Islamic unity, regional security and developing positions capable of repelling these attacks," al-Sudani said. "The security and stability of any Arab and Islamic country are part of collective security."

He offered to come up with a unified position condemning the attack on Qatar.

"We call for the creation of an Arab-Islamic contact group to address the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly and other international organizations to convey our position and protect the rights of our peoples," the Iraqi prime minister said.

Al-Sudani also proposed developing a "comprehensive roadmap for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip," followed by a "reconstruction process under the supervision of the United Nations and Arab countries." In conclusion, the Iraqi Prime Minister called for the creation of mechanisms between Arab and Islamic countries "to ensure a collective response to any threat to sovereignty and security."

A summit of Arab and Islamic countries began in Doha on Monday, dedicated to the Israeli strike on the Hamas compound in the Qatari capital. The meeting participants plan to work out an agreed position and discuss the response to Israel's actions. Earlier, the official representative of the Qatari Foreign Ministry Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said that at the summit, the leaders would adopt a statement on the inadmissibility of attacks on the states acting as intermediaries.

On September 9, Israel attacked members of the Hamas leadership in Doha. The Palestinian Movement said six people were killed, including the son of one of the organization's leaders in the Gaza Strip, Khalil al-Hayya, and an employee of the Qatari security forces. Reports of the deaths of senior Hamas members have not yet been confirmed.