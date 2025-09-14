Algerian president approves country’s new government

TUNIS, September 14. /TASS/. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has appointed ten ministers of the country’s new government that will be led by Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb, a spokesman for the president said.

"President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune appointed members of a new government led by Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb," he said in a statement quoted by the Algeria Press Service agency.

The agency reported earlier in the day that Tebboune had appointed acting head of government Sifi Ghrieb as the country’s prime minister and asked him to form a new cabinet.

Former Industry Minister Ghrieb was appointed acting prime minister on August 28.