Baerbock does not exclude deploying UN peacekeepers to Ukraine

BERLIN, September 14. /TASS/. United Nations General Assembly President and former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said that it is not ruled out that UN peacekeepers could be deployed to Ukraine after the crisis in that country is settled.

"If an agreement [on peace settlement] is reached, it’s implementation should be maximally ensured. And if the majority of UN member nations agree that UN peacekeeping activity is necessary [in Ukraine], we hope that this way we will be able to ensure lasting peace," she said in an interview with Bild.

However, such an option should follow peace talks.

The issue of a potential deployment of Western forces to Ukraine as a security guarantee after the conflict is settled came to the fore among European politicians after Vladimir Zelensky’s meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington on August 18.

Moscow, however, opposes to NATO troops’ presence in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on August 21 that providing security guarantees for Ukraine through foreign military intervention in any part of Ukrainian territory would be unacceptable to Russia.