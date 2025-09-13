Trump meets with Qatar’s prime minister — White House

WASHINGTON, September 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, media reported, citing a White House official.

"The White House confirmed the dinner [between the two sides] had taken place but offered no details," Reuters reported, citing a source.

Earlier, the Washington administration announced that Trump and his special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff would meet with the Qatari prime minister on Friday.

On September 11, Politico reported that the Qatari prime minister would visit New York and Washington, meeting with Trump, Witkoff, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The newspaper noted that they would discuss Israel's strike on Doha, as well as negotiations to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

On September 9, a series of explosions rocked Doha. Shortly thereafter, the Israeli army press service reported that servicemen had carried out strikes against Hamas representatives. Qatar's Prime Minister's Advisor and Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari confirmed that Israel was responsible for the attack. According to the country’s Interior Ministry, a security officer was killed in the strike, and several others were injured. The ministry stressed that the situation in Doha remains safe.

In turn, Hamas denied media reports of the death of members of its negotiating delegation. However, they acknowledged that six people were killed in the attack, including the son of one of the movement's leaders in the Gaza Strip and a member of the Qatari security forces. Al Jazeera reported that members of the Hamas political bureau were attacked during a meeting to discuss a US proposal to settle the conflict in the Gaza Strip.