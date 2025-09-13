G7 discusses sanctions, tariffs against countries supporting Russia

LONDON, September 13. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) has discussed the possibility of introducing sanctions and customs duties against the countries which, in its opinion, support Russia in the Ukraine conflict, finance ministers of the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the US, France and Japan said in a joint statement.

According to Reuters, they "discussed a wide range of possible economic measures to increase pressure on Russia, including further sanctions and trade measures, such as tariffs, on those enabling Russia’s war effort."

On the eve of the meeting Bloomberg said, citing sources, that the G7 finance ministers will discuss potential secondary sanctions against China and India for purchasing Russian oil.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that the European Union is discussing potential sanctions against China and third countries for purchasing Russian oil and gas. Additionally, according to its sources, US President Donald Trump urged the EU to raise tariffs for China and India to 100% to intensify pressure on Russia in order to settle the Ukraine conflict.