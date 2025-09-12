NEW YORK, September 12./TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s reaction to the recent drone incident in Poland underscores the growing detachment of the United States from Europe’s defense, The New York Times reported.

"This has become the latest example of the US being a bystander phase under Trump’s presidency," the newspaper stated. It recalled that during a similar incident in 2022 involving a Ukrainian missile entering Polish territory, the US was immediately ready to act to "defend every inch of NATO’s territory," but "the alarm turned out to be false." This time, the publication noted, everyone awaited the US president’s response, but he reacted as if the United States were "an observer with minor stakes in the outcome.

For Moscow, The New York Times continued, this reaction from Washington, coupled with the recent US decision to end a training program for frontline European states, could signal that "Americans are shifting the burden of Europe’s defense onto Europeans themselves."

Early on September 10, the Polish Army Operational Command reported the destruction of several objects identified as drones that had violated Poland’s airspace. Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 airspace violations were recorded overnight to September 10. He added that all drones originated from Belarus. In response to the incident, NATO, at Poland’s request, invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to launch consultations among alliance members.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the Russian Armed Forces struck Ukrainian defense industry facilities in Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, Zhitomir Regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov overnight to September 10. The ministry emphasized that "no targets in Poland were planned for attack." The range of drones allegedly crossing the border with Poland does not exceed 700 km. The Russian Defense Ministry expressed readiness to consult with the Polish side "on this issue."

Trump, responding to journalists’ questions on the South Lawn of the White House, remarked that the drone incident in Poland "could have been a mistake." He did not specify whose mistake it was. "But despite that, I’m not happy with anything about this whole situation. But there’s hope that it will all stop," Trump added, referring to the conflict in Ukraine.