PARIS, September 12. /TASS/. The next EU sanctions package against Russia will be presented on September 15, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.

"On Monday, the European Union will present a new sanctions package, which for the first time since Donald Trump took office in the White House was drafted in direct coordination with him," he said in an interview broadcast by the France Inter radio station.

The European Politico edition reported earlier that the European Commission may put forward an official proposal on the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions at the end of this week. Brussels has already started consultations with EU ambassadors regarding new restrictions on Moscow, according to the report.

The Russian side has repeatedly emphasized the illegal nature of unilateral sanctions imposed against it, as well as pointed out that they harm the initiators of those measures themselves.