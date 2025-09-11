Poland to deploy 40,000 troops on border with Belarus in coming days — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Poland is set to deploy approximately 40,000 troops along its border with Belarus in the coming days, in response to the upcoming Belarusian-Russian Zapad-2025 exercises, according to Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk, who was speaking on Polsat TV.

He characterized Zapad-2025 as an offensive drill and emphasized that the Polish military has been preparing extensively for this event. "Poland has been preparing for Zapad-2025 for many months," Tomczyk noted. "Our armed forces conducted exercises involving over 30,000 Polish soldiers alongside NATO troops to ensure a robust response."

The Zapad-2025 exercises are scheduled from September 12 to 16 in Belarus. The focus of the drills will be the deployment and coordination of troop groups to safeguard the security of the Union State. Belarusian and Russian servicemen will practice measures of defense against air strikes, countering sabotage groups, and planning nuclear weapons deployment, including the use of the Oreshnik missile system. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that these exercises are routine and not directed against any specific country.

In reaction to these drills, Poland, together with NATO, is conducting its own divisional exercises called Iron Defender, involving approximately 34,000 troops and 600 pieces of military equipment.