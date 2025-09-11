Ukraine wants to get radar systems produced by Sweden’s SAAB — minister

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Ukraine is interested in obtaining radar systems from Swedish aerospace and defense company SAAB, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denis Shmygal said.

On the sidelines of the DSEI 2025 exhibition in London, Shmygal met with the Swedish company’s representatives. "Our main focus is to boost our air capabilities," he said.

"Another important question is the delivery of radars manufactured by SAAB. In particular, we agreed to continue cooperation to boost [Ukraine’s] capabilities related to situational awareness in the airspace," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said his country’s government would allocate approximately $7.47 billion as additional military support to Ukraine until 2027. This year, Sweden is to provide a new package of military aid worth $982 million to Ukraine. This package, the 20th overall, will include 18 Archer artillery systems, a mobile coastal radar system, ammunition and other equipment.