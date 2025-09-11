US embassy in Belarus could reopen soon — BelTA

MINSK, September 11. /TASS/. The US embassy in Minsk may resume operations in the near future, US President Donald Trump’s representative John Coale told Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

He said that the US wants the embassy to return to work and expressed confidence that it will do that soon. He said that the US wants to have an ambassador, wants to have a full embassy. He promised that his country will work on this, according to BelTA news agency. Coale did not give a timetable for when the embassy might return to work, as that is still subject to negotiations.

However, Coale said that efforts would be made so that it could open in the near future.