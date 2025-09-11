Lithuanian president says 52 prisoners released by Belarus crossed border

VILNIUS, September 11. /TASS/. A total of 52 prisoners released in Belarus have crossed the republic’s border with Lithuania, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said.

"No man left behind! 52 prisoners safely crossed the Lithuanian border from Belarus today," he wrote on the X social network. "Among them, which is especially important to me, were 6 Lithuanians. I am deeply grateful to the United States and personally to President Donald Trump for their continued efforts to free political prisoners."

The country’s LRT radio reported citing the Lithuanian leader that citizens of the United Kingdom, Latvia, Poland, Germany and France were also released.

Earlier, Belarusian news agency BelTA reported that President Aleksandr Lukashenko had held a meeting with US Presidential Envoy John Coale in Minsk to discuss the release of a number of prisoners in the republic. The Belarusian leader said that in Western countries, they are being portrayed as "hostages" or "political prisoners." He added that he was ready to send a file on each of these prisoners to US President Donald Trump.