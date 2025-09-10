Republika Srpska president says Russia’s special military operation on course for success

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia is steadily moving towards reaching the goals of its special military operation, and there is no reason to think that it won’t achieve them, President of the Republika Srpska (an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina), Milorad Dodik, told journalists after a meeting with Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.

"It brings me great joy and satisfaction to see that the goals and interests of the special military operation are being fulfilled, advanced, and that it [the special operation] is headed for success," he noted.

Dodik also expressed gratitude to the Russian leadership for its attentive approach to the issues of the Balkan region amid increasing pressure from the West. "We are always very interested in hearing the Russian side’s perspective on the entire Serbian world," he added.

Earlier, Dodik said he had asked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to help close the Office of the High Representative in BiH through the United Nations framework.