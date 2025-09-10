Politician calls for complete ban on German arms exports to Israel after attack on Qatar

BERLIN, September 10. /TASS/. Sahra Wagenknecht, the leader of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice party, said that the German government should condemn Israel's attack on Doha and impose a complete ban on arms supplies to the country.

"The German government must condemn Israel's military strike on Qatar in the strongest possible terms! The Israeli government is simply ignoring international law," Wagenknecht wrote on her X page. She called limiting the arms embargo on Israel to only those weapons that can be used in the Gaza Strip "a naive mistake on the part of the German government."

"After this military strike, it is high time for the German government to extend the arms embargo and impose a complete arms embargo on Israel, like Spain has done. The German government should also recognize Palestine as a state, like France and most UN member states," the politician concluded.

On September 9, Israel launched strikes against Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital of Doha. According to the country’s Interior Ministry, a security officer was killed in the strike, and several others were injured. In turn, Hamas denied media reports of the deaths of members of its negotiating delegation. The group acknowledged that six people were killed in the attack, including the son of one of its leaders in the Gaza Strip and a Qatari security officer.