MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov (who served from 2010 to 2014) has suggested that the authorities in Kiev in all likelihood may have orchestrated a provocation involving the intrusion of drones into Polish airspace.

"I am completely confident that these were not Russian drones targeting Poland," Azarov stated. "Russia has no interest in such provocations. It is clear that this could have been organized by Ukrainian officials, who are experts in false flag operations. They are capable of manufacturing their own drones, disguising them as Russian, and planting any labels they wish. The regime is terrorist in nature, specializing in lies, deception, and provocation," he told a Moscow radio station.

Azarov emphasized that this suspicion explains why NATO remains cautious about attributing the UAVs to any specific country. "They are not entirely certain that these were Russian unmanned aircraft deliberately sent into Polish territory," he explained.

Early in the morning of September 10, the operational command of the Polish army announced the destruction of several objects identified as UAVs after violating the country's airspace. A search is currently underway for the downed objects. In connection with the incident, the airspace over part of the country was temporarily closed, including the area over Warsaw’s Chopin Airport. In connection with the incident, Poland asked NATO to use Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations among the bloc's member states.