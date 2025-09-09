UN General Assembly begins at United Nations

UN, September 10. /TASS/. The 80th session of the UN General Assembly has begun its work, a TASS correspondent reports.

The Chairwonman, former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbok, opened it with a plenary session, where she promised to carry out her duties impartially.

"As I stand here today and open the 80th session, I commit to serving each of the 193 member states of this organization. Equally, I will be impartial, a bridge builder guided by only one thing, our United Nations Charter," she said. "I will consult, listen and ensure every voice is heard, including those too often overlooked."

Baerbok highlighted the upcoming election of the UN Secretary General as one of the key events of the 80th session. The powers of the current head of the world organization, Antonio Guterres, expire at the end of 2026. "The selection of the next Secretary General is one of the key processes during this 80th session, our choice will send a powerful message about who we are and whether we truly serve all the peoples of the world," she added.

From September 23 to 27 and on September 29, general policy debates will be held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, during which time 195 delegations are expected to speak. Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, whose speech is scheduled for September 27.

Financial difficulties

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly will be held amid its financial crisis. The United Nations is facing a budget deficit due to non-payment of contributions by some countries, including the United States, the largest donor, which owes about $3 billion, including $1.5 billion in the regular budget, and significant amounts for peacekeeping operations. China, the second largest donor, is also delaying its payments until the end of the year, adding to financial instability. These delays are forcing the UN to cut costs, freeze hiring, and scale back humanitarian programs, including assistance to children and refugees.

To tackle the crisis, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres initiated a reform aimed at modernizing and reducing costs by 20%, which could lead to the loss of about 6,900 jobs by 2026. Although the United States is actively calling for optimizing work of the United Nations, its own funding cuts, including the cancellation of the disbursement of $1 billion of previously approved funds in July 2025, significantly complicate the situation. Sources in the world organization note that these measures, initiated by the administration of President Donald Trump, jeopardize key programs such as peacekeeping missions and humanitarian assistance in the crisis regions, which trigger concern among some member states.

As part of the reform, a possible relocation of the headquarters of a number of UN agencies such as UNICEF, UNFPA and UN Women from New York to Nairobi by 2026 is being discussed to reduce operating costs.