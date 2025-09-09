Israel takes full responsibility for op against Hamas leaders — Netanyahu’s office

TEL AVIV, September 9. /TASS/. Israel initiated and carried out its operation against senior Hamas officials independently and undertakes full responsibility for it, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

"Today's action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility," the statement says.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier in the day that it had carried out a pinpoint operation against senior Hamas officials, but did not specify where. The statement came amid reports about a series of explosions in Doha. The Qatari authorities held Israel responsible and condemned the attack as posing a threat to the civilian population.