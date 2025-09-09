Nepalese army evacuates president by helicopter — media

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. Nepalese military personnel evacuated President Ram Chandra Paudel, the Khabarhub news website reported.

Paudel was flown by helicopter to a military training center, though the outlet did not specify the location from which he was taken.

Earlier, the military also evacuated Prime Minister Sharma Oli, who has since announced his resignation. Meanwhile, the government continues to urge citizens to remain calm and refrain from joining the unrest.

On September 8, mass riots involving thousands broke out in Kathmandu and several other major cities. Protesters, most of them students and activists from the Gen Z youth movement, opposed the government’s measures. The authorities deployed servicemen to the capital, imposed an indefinite curfew, and reported 19 deaths and more than 500 injuries during the initial wave of violence.

Although the restrictions were lifted on September 9, protests continued. On Tuesday, Nepalese Prime Minister Sharma Oli announced his resignation.

While the demonstrations had no official leadership, Hami Nepal Chairman Sudhan Gurung emerged as their main instigator. The organization advocates youth involvement in social reform and opposes internet censorship and corruption.