Close cooperation within BRICS to boost its stability against external threats, Xi says

BEIJING, September 8. /TASS/. Improved interaction between BRICS member states will help them in better coping with external challenges and risks, Chinese President Xi Jinping said, speaking at the group's summit via video link.

"The more closely we work together, the more resilient, resourceful and effective we are in addressing external risks and challenges," Xi said, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

"We should uphold solidarity and cooperation to foster synergy for common development. As a Chinese saying goes, ‘It takes a good blacksmith to forge good steel.’ We can only cope with external challenges more effectively when we manage our own affairs well in the first place," the Chinese leader added.

"BRICS countries account for nearly half of the world’s population, around 30% of global economic output, and one fifth of global trade. We are also home to major natural resources, big manufacturers and vast markets," Xi pointed out.