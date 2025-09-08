China supports Brazil’s position on Ukrainian crisis — Xi

BEIJING, September 8. /TASS/. China shares Brazil’s position on the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"President Lula [da Silva] spoke about the Ukrainian crisis and the conflict in Gaza. I agree with Brazil’s position and am convinced that all of us have similar views on these matters," he said during a virtual BRICS summit broadcast on the YouTube platform.

Opening the meeting, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that the conflict in Ukraine can only be settled if all of the parties’ security concerns and demands are taken into account.