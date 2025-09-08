IAEA hopes to reach agreement with Iran on full resumption of work soon — Grossi

VIENNA, September 8. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expects to finalize an accord with Iran in the coming days to restore its full presence in the country, Director General Rafael Grossi said at the opening of a regular session of the IAEA Board of Governors.

"It is my sincere hope that within the next few days it will be possible to come to a successful conclusion of these discussions in order to facilitate the resumption of our indispensable work with Iran," he said.

Grossi added that without the return of full IAEA inspections, the organization "will not be in a position to provide any conclusion or assurance regarding Iran’s nuclear programme." He called for the swift elaboration of frameworks for the comprehensive resumption of the IAEA's work in Iran, which would suit both sides.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. The Islamic Republic carried out a retaliatory attack. The United States entered the conflict on June 22, striking the Iranian nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow. The next day Iran hit the Al-Udeid American airbase in Qatar, the largest in the Middle East. After that, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed to establish a ceasefire. It came into effect on June 24.

The lack of condemnation of Israeli and US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities by the IAEA has drawn criticism from Iran. On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian suspended cooperation with the IAEA and all inspections at the country's nuclear facilities. However, later the parties began consultations on new terms of cooperation under legislation adopted by the Iranian parliament.