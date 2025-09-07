{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
BRICS to hold virtual summit convened by Brazil

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part

RIO DE JANEIRO, September 8. /TASS/. A video link emergency BRICS summit initiated by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will take place on Monday. It will discuss threats being posed to the multipolar world order and a joint response to US tariffs and sanctions.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part.

Also, the participation in the summit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, too, has been confirmed. India will be represented by External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

During preparations for the summit, Brazilian lawmaker Reimont Otoni told TASS that members of the grouping will discuss economic and political cooperation. The legislator also confirmed that the Brazilian leader will advocate for a joint response to US threats. According to Otoni, BRICS has "challenged the hegemony" of the United States, which is why, he argued, Trump is waging "a tariff war" on its members. The parliamentarian also noted that Putin’s participation will demonstrate the high status of the summit and the importance of decisions to be made at it.

Vladimir PutinBRICS
Hungarian PM expects Ukraine to be divided between Russia, West
According to Orban, Ukraine may be divided into the Russian, Western, and demilitarized zones
Read more
Russia shoots down 69 UAVs overnight over regions, Sea of Azov — Defense Ministry
21 of them were destroyed over the territory of the Krasnodar Region
Read more
Half of all Russians thinks US moon landing a hoax, poll reveals
Compared to 2018, the number of those who deny the landing is 8% less
Read more
Russia, UAE sign agreements on investment and transportation
The sides also signed a joint declaration of understanding
Read more
US authorities to discuss potential new sanctions against Russia in days — White House
Read more
Ukraine in stalemate in Konstantinovka, Donetsk People’s Republic — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that the situation for the Ukrainian militants in Konstantinovka is stalemate
Read more
Kremlin aide admits Ukraine will cease to exist in 2025
According to Nikolay Patrushev, the fact that the forced coercion to neo-Nazi ideology and fervent Russophobia eliminate Ukrainian cities that used to flourish is particularly alarming
Read more
Many foreign dignitaries to attend May 9 celebration, but event is no forum — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov confirmed that many guests will be attending
Read more
Russian has great prospects as language of dialogue, friendship — MP
Russia gave many scientific discoveries to the mankind, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Irina Yarovaya recalled
Read more
Trump posts photo of Putin, Xi Jinping, Modi, stating US has 'lost' Russia and India
The US president wishes Russia, India and China "a long and prosperous future together"
Read more
No rivalry among APEC states creating regional blocs, free trade zones — Russian official
Valery Sorokin stressed that at the APEC summit in Beijing the sides have agreed to make every effort to “avoid fragmenting cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region”
Read more
Spanish Alcaraz snatches World No. 1 ranking away from Italy’s Sinner
The Italian has held the title for 65 weeks
Read more
Belarus President Lukashenko congratulates Sabalenka with 2025 US Open crown
In a late Saturday night women final’s battle at the US Open Aryna Sabalenka sweated out a straight-sets win 6-3; 7-6 (7-3) over her 8th-seeded US opponent Amanda Anisimova
Read more
Tatyana Bakalchuk: I dared to take risks and it paid off
The CEO of Wildberries, Russia’s largest Internet retailer, in a TASS special project on Top Business Officials
Read more
Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba announces decision to resign
According to NHK, Shigeru Ishiba has made this decision in order to avoid a split within his Liberal Democratic Party
Read more
Moscow, Kiev reach no agreements on air ceasefire — Kremlin
As Dmitry Peskov reiterated, everything that can be discussed in the search for ways to reach a settlement must be discussed discreetly
Read more
Akkuyu NPP helps Turkey enter new era of nuclear power — energy minister
Turkey has made remarkable strides in its nearly 70-year pursuit of nuclear energy, with the most significant progress occurring over the past 15 years, Alparslan Bayraktar said
Read more
Ukrainian forces control less than 15% of Kremennaya forest in LPR — expert
Marochko specified that over the past week, Russian forces have advanced north of Grigorovka along the Seversky Donets River and are currently clearing the area
Read more
Zelensky invited to Russia, BRICS summit and Max messenger: what Kremlin tells TASS
TASS has compiled Dmitry Peskov’s main statements
Read more
Trump says US ready to continue military operations in Caribbean
It is not possible at this time to know the full scope and duration of military operations that will be necessary, the US President said
Read more
Medvedev slams coalition's initiatives on Ukraine as ‘nonsense’ and ‘bullshit’
At a press conference on September 4, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the 26 countries in the coalition had confirmed their readiness to send military contingents to Ukraine after a ceasefire or peace is established
Read more
Active voyages of robotic ships to start within five years — minister
According to Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin, certain experiments with unmanned surface ships are already being staged in Sakhalin
Read more
Russian envoy to Berlin calls West’s words about readying for war with Moscow dangerous
Sergey Nechayev expressed hope that the multifaceted Russian-German contacts will be restored over time
Read more
Ukrainian hit squad eliminated on approach to Dnieper’s island zone
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that reconnaissance units from Battlegroup Dnepr monitor the river surface and its right bank around the clock
Read more
Fire breaks out at Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers in Kiev
Ukrainian media outlets reported earlier heavy smoke in downtown Kiev
Read more
EU needs to sign security agreement with Russia — Hungarian PM
According to Orban, neither Hungary nor the European Union are interested in Ukraine’s disintegration but admitting Kiev to the EU would not be a good solution to the existing problems
Read more
Russian army strike only military targets — Zakharova on shelling of EU building in Kiev
"Any harm inflicted upon civilian infrastructure arises from Kiev’s deployment of air defense systems and electronic warfare measures," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman pointed out
Read more
Press review: Putin invites Zelensky to Moscow, and China showcases new weapons at parade
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 4th
Read more
Ukrainian military drones hit Zaporozhye NPP’s training center
It also described the attack is a tool of pressure on NPP personnel
Read more
China launches group of Yaogan-40 satellites to study electromagnetic field
The spacecraft were launched into orbit by the CZ-6A rocket
Read more
Russian cancer vaccine ready for use — FMBA head
The initial target for this vaccine will be colorectal cancer
Read more
Pentagon rebranding could cost billions of dollars — media
According to Politico, "officials may need to change Defense Department seals on more than 700,000 facilities in 40 countries and all 50 states"
Read more
Expert proposes Global South to unite efforts in fighting against digital fake news
According to the expert, GFCN, which boasts more than 100 educational articles and videos that verifies data detecting deep-fakes and world’s manipulation, was formed to share Russia's experience in combating fake messages around the globe
Read more
Moldovan opposition sees its mission in removing current authorities — opposition leader
According to Sor, his bloc, which was denied registration, will support all opposition forces at the upcoming elections not to let the ruling party win them
Read more
Russia decided on heavy aircraft engine thrust — First Deputy PM
Twenty-six metric tons have been taken as the base to date, Denis Manturov said
Read more
Russia has loyal friends thanks to joint fight for protection of peoples — MP
Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Irina Yarovaya stressed that there is still aggression against Russia because this is the "territory of resources"
Read more
EU, US to discuss new sanctions on Russia on September 8 — agency
Discussions will involve officials with the White House, the US Department of State and the office of the US Trade Representative, Associated Press reported
Read more
Absence of results from Nord Stream probe to create bad precedent — Russian ambassador
Referring to the numerous media reports speculating about private divers, Sergey Nechayev dismissed these versions as unconvincing
Read more
Russia advances near Sumy’s Yunakovka, despite Ukrainian counterattacks — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Russian fighters are currently working to prevent "the enemy from realizing their plan" and recapture previously lost positions
Read more
Russia sees Western companies sponsoring Ukrainian army as enemies — Kremlin spokesman
When speaking about the prospects for Western businesses’ return to Russia, Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow would build a respectful dialogue with those who had fulfilled their obligations when exiting the Russian market
Read more
Xi Jinping to participate in BRICS summit on September 8 via video linkup — O Globo
The extraordinary BRICS summit in the videoconference format was organized on Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s initiative
Read more
Yavlinsky confirmed he would lead the Yabloko faction in St.Petersburg legislature
Yabloko to decide on participation in presidential election on Dec 18
Read more
Russian cancer vaccine to be free of charge — top oncologist
It is planned to launch it in general circulation in early 2025
Read more
Kiev attacked Lugansk due to its huge losses on the front line — expert
On the night of September 5, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a series of strikes using UAVs on Lugansk
Read more
New analogue of Baba Yaga hexacopter named after Alexander Nevsky
The company Resource LLC has also developed mini hexacopter Lion 18 with a screw span of 18 inches
Read more
Trump recognizes catastrophic role the US played in Ukraine — diplomat
Commenting on the discussion around Donald Trump's statements, Maria Zakarova noted that she sees "a lot of sarcasm"
Read more
Russia managed to develop its own innovative turbines — Putin
According to the president, Russian has good developments in this area
Read more
Security guarantees for Ukraine impossible without Russia’s opinion — Medvedev
"This will have no consequences - that is absolutely obvious," the politician emphasized
Read more
Over 50 civilians killed in Gaza City in Israeli strikes during past day — TV
Eight Palestinians died and nearly 80 were injured after attacks on humanitarian aid distribution outlets, Al Jazeera said
Read more
Bundeswehr deploys over 1,000 units of equipment to Lithuania for Quadriga drills
More than 8,000 military personnel from 14 countries, 40 ships, 30 aircraft and more than 1,800 units of equipment are involved in the Quadriga-2025 exercises
Read more
Houthis say the attacked targets in Negev, Eilat, Ashekol, Ashdod, Tel Aviv
Apart from that, in his words, Ramon Airport north of Eilat was also attacked
Read more
Peace in Ukraine close thanks to US-Russia talks — head of Russian Direct Investment Fund
Kirill Dmitriev noted the failure of attempts to put pressure on Moscow with sanctions
Read more
Slovakia hurt by attacks on Russian oil infrastructure — PM Fico
According to the Slovak prime minister, Bratislava and Kiev have different views on issues of international politics and opposite approaches to energy matters
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Trump says ready to slap more sanctions on Russia, gives no further details
When asked by reported whether he is ready for the second stage of anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
Putin orders to develop, launch PD-26 engine fast
The head of state also asked to report on the prospects of using the PD-8 engine on other aircraft besides Superjet-100
Read more
German chancellor admits Europe cannot play global role it aspires to
According to Friedrich Merz, Europe’s possibilities for independent action are limited
Read more
Russia becomes only country to produce aircraft all on its own — deputy PM
Denis Manturov said there are no other countries where absolutely all components are manufactured
Read more
Western companies aren’t returning to Russia yet but ‘nature abhors vacuum’ — Kremlin
However, Russia is interested in the return of Western firms because any economy needs new technologies, competences, and investment, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Freight traffic falls at Eastern polygon, but growth predicted
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev pointed out that this is a temporary issue
Read more
OPEC+ nations agree on increasing oil production by 137,000 barrels a day in October
Thus, according to OPEC, Russia and Saudi Arabia will be allowed to increase daily output by 42,000 barrels each, Iraq - by 17,000 barrels, the United Arab Emirates - by 12,000 barrels, Kuwait - by 11,000 barrels, Kazakhstan - by 6,000 barrels, Oman - by 3,000 barrels, and Algeria - by 4,000 barrels
Read more
Spokesman answers to question of whether Putin disappointed with Trump
Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Vladimir Putin highly appreciates President Trump’s efforts and the constructive nature of their relationship
Read more
Ukrainian troops staging futile attacks toward Shcherbinovka in DPR — DPR head
According to Pushilin, fighting continues south from the liberated village of Kleban-Byk
Read more
Zelensky needs Western contingents to suppress protests after conflict — senator
Konstantin Kosachev emphasized that as long as the West continued to bolster Ukraine’s military capabilities rather than addressing the root causes of the conflict, any security guarantees would remain ineffective
Read more
Russia advocates for efforts aimed at global digital gap’s reduction — diplomat
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, numerous countries are facing problems such as digital inequality and they lack the infrastructure facilities’ development and are challenged by cybersecurity risks
Read more
Nord Stream blasts seen as prologue to new spiral of tension in Baltic — Kremlin aide
Earlier, the German newspaper Die Zeit reported that investigators may have identified all the saboteurs involved in the incident
Read more
Russia’s Rubicon UAV operators strike two Ukrainian ground robotic systems
According to Maria Berlinskaya, founder of the Ukrainian Center for the Support of Aerial Intelligence, Rubicon UAV teams have wiped out hundreds of vehicles and drones, along with Ukrainian aircraft and crews
Read more
Moscow ranks second after New York by economy size — Putin
As the Russian president stressed, "this is definitely the basis for solving social issues"
Read more
Microsoft says Azure service damaged by cable cuts in Red Sea
Critical telecommunications route connects Europe with Africa and Asia
Read more
IAEA experts to be notified of Ukrainian strike on Zaporozhye NPP’s training center
If possible, the extent of the damage will be shown, the NPP’s communications director Yevgeniya Yashina noted
Read more
Moroccan delegation led by the prime minister arrives for Russia-Africa Summit
Moscow and Rabat see eye-to-eye on the need to resolve all existing conflict situations in the Middle East and North Africa based on universally recognized principles of international law
Read more
Russian forces hit Ukraine’s military bases, industrial facility in Kiev
According to the ministry, "all the designated facilities were wiped out"
Read more
Drones monitored North Korea beach during Lavrov's visit, Foreign Ministry says
Maria Zakharova emphasized that UAVs are actively being introduced not only in the military sphere, but also in the civilian one around the world
Read more
Slovakian PM Fico says Russian President Putin is ‘very pragmatic’
"It is always very interesting to exchange opinions with him," Robert Fico said
Read more
Russia may increase daily oil production by 42,000 in October — deputy PM
According to the deputy prime minister, Russia fully complies with the OPEC+ deal
Read more
Taurus supplies to Ukraine to mean ‘new quality’ of Russia-Germany relations — ambassador
Read more
Difficult conversation still ahead on Ukraine — Kremlin tells TASS
Dmitry Peskov noted that all of Russian President’s Vladimir Putin's interlocutors in the world support his dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump and peace efforts in Ukraine
Read more
Trump issues ‘last warning’ to Hamas, demanding they accept his settlement terms
Earlier this month, Trump said that Washington was in talks with Hamas
Read more
Russia gives consent to Turkmenistan’s joining North-South corridor agreement
Under the document, the Russian foreign ministry is also to notify Iran of its consent to Turkmenistan's accession to the agreement
Read more
Lifespan-boosting cancer vaccine developed in Russia
Novosibirsk scientists passed clinical tests, reported to increase patient lifespan more than twofold
Read more
Russia open, will not shut itself in 'national shell' — Putin
The Russian president stressed that isolation is both harmful and counterproductive, as it undermines competitiveness
Read more
Ukraine pursued cultural genocide in Kursk Region — historian
Yelena Malysheva, head of the National Center for Historical Memory under the President of the Russian Federation, emphasized that these crimes are similar to the actions of the Nazis during the Great Patriotic War
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko doing their best to defend their countries’ sovereignty — Russian MP
Volodin, who arrived in Belarus’ Mogilev on a working visit, attended a plenary session of the Youth Forum of the Union State of Russia and Belarus
Read more
Trump, Xi may meet on sidelines of APEC summit in South Korea — TV
Organization of a meeting between the two leaders is being discussed, but no agreements have yet been reached
Read more
Kremlin official convinced that Odessa’s future not linked to Kiev regime
Nikolay Patrushev noted that "residents of Ukrainian regions, including Black Sea coastal areas, should be given an opportunity to decide on their future"
Read more
NATO spies study damage from Oreshnik at Yuzhmash — expert
Alexander Stepanov emphasized that both Kiev and its Western allies are closely scrutinizing the consequences of the strike on the plant
Read more
Dzerzhynsk was one of Ukrainian outposts before Konstantinovka — DPR official
The liberation of Dzerzhinsk poses a threat to the Ukrainian group in the area of Dimitrovka, east of Krasnoarmeysk
Read more
Trump renames Department of Defense to Ministry of War
The head of the US administration noted that the possibility of renaming the Pentagon had been discussed for several months
Read more
Russian national football team defeats Qatar in away friendly
The goals were scored by Alexander Golovin, Matvey Kislyak, Ivan Sergeyev, and Alexey Miranchuk for Russia, and Akram Afif for Qatar
Read more
Putin arrives in Samara to hold meeting on engine-building
The president will also hold a working meeting with the region's governor, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev
Read more
Four civilians wounded in Ukraine’s drone attack on Donetsk
Two people were taken to a hospital with wounds of medium gravity
Read more
IN BRIEF: Putin on Oreshnik, disappointment in talks, corruption in Ukraine
According to the Russian leader, all the frustrations in the negotiation process stem from "excessive expectations"
Read more
Mass demonstration for resignation of Macron, PM takes place in Paris
Also, the participants opposed Western countries' support for the Kiev regime and called for an early settlement of the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Ukrainian army withdraws from Derilovo, relocating southwest of village — expert
Andrey Marochko added that the Ukrainian army still control the neighboring Novosyolovka
Read more
BRICS to hold virtual summit convened by Brazil
Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part
Read more
Russia withdraws from DPR's Serebryanka, gains foothold outside village — expert
Russian military continues to knock out the enemy from the Dronovka area
Read more
Ukraine loses about 1,340 troops in special military operation zone in past day
Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed an unmanned speedboat of the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
Press review: NATO raises Arctic threats to Russia while US seeks to block Palestine at UN
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 5th
Read more
Gazprom CEO Miller sees problems with gas supply to Europe in case of cold winter
Earlier, Alexey Miller said that Europe does not realize the scale of the problem with pumping gas into the underground storages for the upcoming heating season
Read more