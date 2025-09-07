BRICS to hold virtual summit convened by Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, September 8. /TASS/. A video link emergency BRICS summit initiated by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will take place on Monday. It will discuss threats being posed to the multipolar world order and a joint response to US tariffs and sanctions.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part.

Also, the participation in the summit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, too, has been confirmed. India will be represented by External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

During preparations for the summit, Brazilian lawmaker Reimont Otoni told TASS that members of the grouping will discuss economic and political cooperation. The legislator also confirmed that the Brazilian leader will advocate for a joint response to US threats. According to Otoni, BRICS has "challenged the hegemony" of the United States, which is why, he argued, Trump is waging "a tariff war" on its members. The parliamentarian also noted that Putin’s participation will demonstrate the high status of the summit and the importance of decisions to be made at it.