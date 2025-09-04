Tremors in Afghanistan to continue, moderate quakes possible — UN

GENEVA, September 4. /TASS/. Aftershocks following the earthquake in eastern Afghanistan will continue for several weeks, with earthquakes of magnitude 5 possible, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement.

"Aftershocks are expected to continue for days or weeks but should gradually become less frequent, with more quakes of magnitude 4-5 still possible," the statement said. According to it, the main earthquake occurred at a shallow depth in an area characterized by steep terrain, weak adobe and stone houses, and slopes prone to landslides. "These factors make moderate-magnitude earthquakes capable of causing significant impacts," UNICEF explained.

On August 31, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Hindu Kush mountains. It occurred 27 km southwest of the city of Asadabad in eastern Afghanistan. Powerful underground tremors destroyed entire villages and landslides blocked access roads to some settlements, disrupting communication lines. Rescue operations are being carried out under difficult conditions in hard-to-reach, mountainous terrain with the help of special airborne units. According to the latest data, the death toll from the earthquake has exceeded 2,200, with about 3,600 Afghans injured. On September 2, another 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush mountains.