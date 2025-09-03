China shows its growing military might, deepening ties with US' rivals — media

NEW YORK, September 3. /TASS/. China demonstrated its growing military power and strengthening ties with opponents of the United States during a large-scale military parade of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

According to the newspaper, China showcased its expanding military arsenal at the ceremony, including hypersonic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads and combat drones. These advanced domestically produced weapons "strengthen China’s abilities to deter the US," the WSJ writes.

The edition notes that while Washington's tariffs are "threatening many developing economies," Beijing is positioning itself on the global stage as "an alternative to what it calls American hegemony." In addition, the newspaper argues that the parade, which gathered leaders from a number of countries in Southeast and Central Asia, underscored China’s growing influence in these regions and served as a "warning to the United States and Europe not to challenge it."

The PLA parade in Tiananmen Square marked the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. The event was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and the heads of state and government of 24 other countries.