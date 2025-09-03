Russia, Vietnam hold 8th strategic defense talks in Hanoi

HANOI, September 3. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam held the 8th round of strategic talks on defense matters in Hanoi, co-chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Hoang Xuan Chien and Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

Hoang Xuan Chien thanked the Russian Defense Ministry delegation for coming to Vietnam to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the proclamation of Vietnam’s independence. According to the Vietnamese defense official, the presence of the Russian delegation and Russian servicemen's participation in the military parade in Hanoi underscored "the crucial role of defense cooperation in the relations of traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership" between the two countries.

The deputy minister confirmed that the Vietnamese people and army will always remember and appreciate the "great, significant, and sincere support and assistance" of the former Soviet Union and Russia in the struggle for the country's independence and reunification, as well as in its construction and defense. He expressed his intention to contribute to further strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of both countries and for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and worldwide, the Vietnam News Agency noted.

According to it, during the meeting, the sides discussed global and regional issues of mutual interest. Senior defense officials emphasized the need to actively implement signed cooperation documents focusing on the following areas: exchange of delegations at all levels, promotion of cooperation in the field of military training, strengthening of interaction between military departments, academies and schools, exchange of experience and expertise, military medicine, scientific research cooperation within the framework of the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Center. The sides also agreed to maintain close coordination and consultation on defense issues within international multilateral mechanisms and forums, especially under the auspices of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.