Nuclear triad, drones and new aircraft: China stages military parade

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. China has staged a large-scale People’s Liberation Army parade in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, highlighting systematic and deliberate efforts to upgrade its weapons and military equipment in line with the challenges of modern warfare.

TASS has gathered the key information on the innovations showcased at the parade.

Nuclear triad

- Beijing’s unveiling of its land-, sea- and air-based forces as part of its nuclear triad turned out to be a real global debut.

- The parade featured the Jinglei-1 air-based long-range missile, the Julang-3 submarine-launched intercontinental missile, the Dongfeng-61 and Dongfeng-31 intercontinental missiles.

- In addition, China put on display its Dongfeng-5C intercontinental strategic nuclear missiles, whose range covers the entire globe, as well as Dongfeng-17 and Dongfeng-26D hypersonic ballistic missiles, which have enhanced capacities in terms of speed, armor penetration and precision.

- The Chinese army also showcased Yingji-21, Yingji-19 and Yingji-17 hypersonic missiles.

Space forces, drones

- China’s Aerospace Force and Cyberspace Force took part in a military parade for the first time. The former are designed for the peaceful exploration and use of outer space, while the latter are tasked with ensuring China’s sovereignty in cyberspace.

- As for drones, China demonstrated its readiness to conduct new types of air operations, showcasing attack and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles, support drones, and ship-based unmanned helicopters.

- Beijing also displayed marine drones, with unmanned surface and underwater boats, as well as marine mine-laying systems.

Air defense novelties

- As for air defenses, the People’s Liberation Army showcased the latest models of the Hongqi air defense system, including Hongqi-20, Hongqi-19, and Hongqi-29. These systems are capable of intercepting missiles at multiple levels and ensuring air defense at long, medium and short ranges.

- The parade also featured electronic warfare systems, designed to provide air defense and disrupt enemy communication networks.

Air Force

- The People's Liberation Army Air Force was represented by J-15DH, J-15DT, J-35 and J-15T fighter jets and H-6N, H-6K and H-6J strategic bombers.

- China showcased its domestically developed J-35A fifth-generation stealth aircraft, designed for operations to gain air superiority and conduct assault missions on land and at sea.

- The parade also involved the J-20S fighter jet with a two-seat tandem cockpit.

- KongJing-500A radar detection and targeting aircraft, escorted by J-16 fighter jets, flew over Tiananmen Square, along with KongJing-600 planes escorted by J-15T carrier-based fighters.

Armored vehicles, artillery systems

- As for armored equipment, China’s next-generation armored vehicles are worth noting, including Type 100 tanks and Type 100 fire support vehicles.

- A long-range artillery unit also marched across Tiananmen Square.