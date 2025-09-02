China, Russia, Mongolia need to strengthen ties in complicated global situation — Xi

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. China, Russia and Mongolia should strengthen unity and cooperation amid a complicated international situation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a trilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh of Mongolia.

"The more unstable and complicated the international situation, the more the need for China, Russia and Mongolia to strengthen unity and cooperation, enhance mutual support, and ensure respect for each other’s interests and key concerns," he noted, as cited by China Central Television.

The Chinese leader called for actively promoting cross-border infrastructure and energy projects, boosting the cohesion of development strategies, expanding payments in national currencies, and strengthening regional ties and cooperation in the field of tourism and the protection of cultural heritage.