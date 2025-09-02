Xi hails China-Russia partnership as perfect example of friendly relations

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership has become a perfect example of friendly relations between countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

"China-Russia relations have stood the test of a changing international situation to become a perfect example of relations of lasting good-neighborliness, friendship, comprehensive strategic interaction, mutual cooperation and mutual benefit," he stressed.

Xi pointed out that Beijing and Moscow sought to promote cooperation "in the spirit of initial goals." He also highlighted the fruitful outcomes of China-Russia cooperation.