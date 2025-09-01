UN refusal to reform may erode states' confidence in organization — Kazakh president

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. The United Nation’s failure to carry out reforms could undermine confidence in this organization permanently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, as quoted by his press service.

"In the current difficult geopolitical realities, we must support the UN as a universal and independent organization. At the same time, there is a need to reform the United Nations, primarily its key body, the Security Council. We are fully aware of the complexity of such a reform, but there is no other way. If the current generation of leaders refuses to fulfill this task, it can definitively and irrevocably undermine the confidence of states in the UN," Tokayev said at the SCO+ summit.

He praised the Global Governance Initiative put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which contains a long-term vision for the development of the international community.

"According to him, the initiative organically complements the overall efforts aimed at creating a more just and sustainable world order," he said.

Tokayev thanked the SCO leaders for their firm support for the transformation of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia into a full-fledged international organization.