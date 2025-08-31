NEW YORK, August 31. /TASS/. Western opponents of closer ties between Russia and the US are ready to sacrifice Ukraine to prevent an improvement in relations between Moscow and Washington, former US intelligence officer and ex-UN inspector Scott Ritter said.

"There is a tremendous amount of opposition inside the United States and Europe to prevent [US President] Donald Trump from having better relations with Russia. And unfortunately, these people who oppose better relations with Russia are willing to sacrifice Ukraine to achieve their their outcome. And when I say sacrifice, I mean literally sacrifice Ukraine. They are destroying the genetic pool of Ukraine," he said in an interview with the Dialogue Works YouTube channel.

Ritter pointed out that Kiev would soon start "sending 18-year-olds to the front line," thus making "Ukraine finished as a race."

Since February 2022, Ukraine has declared and repeatedly extended a general mobilization, doing everything possible to prevent men of draft age from evading service. Ukrainian social media regularly publishes videos of forced mobilization and conflicts between citizens and military commissars in various cities. Due to a critical shortage of manpower in the army, military commissariat employees have increased raids on public places and are beating detainees. Meanwhile, men of draft age are trying by any means to leave the country, often risking their lives.