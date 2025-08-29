Germany, France to launch initiative on missile threat early warning system

BERLIN, August 29. /TASS/. Germany and France plan to launch an initiative that would be open to partners to create an early warning system for missile danger, a statement issued after a meeting of the German-French Defense and Security Council, said. The document is published on the website of the German government.

"With the aim of creating an additional early warning system for Europe, Germany and France plan to launch a German-French early warning system initiative, which will cover two elements - a space-based early warning system based on the ODIN's-EYE project and a network of ground-based radars based on the existing and future technologies," the document says. It says that the initiative will be called JEWEL and "will be open to partners." The parties will prepare an appropriate statement of intent.

Germany and France intend to closely coordinate actions on the development of high-precision long-range weapons and generally step up cooperation in strengthening defense capabilities. For instance, they are committed to continuing the development of the Franco-German Main Ground Combat System tank to be delivered to the armed forces from 2040.

Document specifically says that Germany and France believe that "further tightening of sanctions to exert maximum pressure on Russia" is important. They want to strengthen cooperation on this issue in the EU and the G7.