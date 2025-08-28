SCO countries to make statement on key issues at summit — Chinese ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The member-states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will make a joint statement on key international and regional issues at the summit, which will be held August 31–September 1 in Tianjin, China’s ambassador to Russia, Zhang Hanhui, has told TASS.

"The summit will coincide with the anniversary dates: the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN. During the upcoming summit, the [SCO] member-states will make a joint statement on key international and regional issues," he said. "I am confident that thanks to the joint efforts of all parties, the SCO summit in Tianjin will become a large-scale event marked by friendship, unity, fruitful results and long-term influence."

Zhang pointed out that the SCO is increasingly contributing to shaping a new model of international relations and fostering a community with a "common destiny for humanity."

"As the rotating chair of the SCO this year, China is actively uniting partners from the Global South, including Russia, under the banner of promoting the Shanghai Spirit: SCO in Action," Zhang stated. "We are committed to making this SCO Year of Sustainable Development a period marked by meaningful results and remarkable achievements. The organization is poised to enter a new phase of qualitative growth - one that will be distinguished by even greater cohesion, enhanced engagement, renewed vitality, and promising prospects."

The upcoming SCO summit is scheduled to take place in Tianjin, Northern China, from August 31 to September 1. The event will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, leaders from over 20 member-states, and representatives of 10 international organizations.