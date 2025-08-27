Germany to play main role in Europe’s militarization — NATO chief

BERLIN, August 27. /TASS/. Germany will play a leading role in Europe’s militarization as the region’s largest economy, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at the opening of the Rheinmetall artillery plant in Unterluss, which is to become Europe's largest munitions factory.

According to the NATO chief, Europe and the US must surpass Russia and China in weapons production. "We are being challenged. But Europe and America are to turn the tide on defense production. And I see this confidently <…> because there is real cash on the table, and more will flow," he said, addressing European military industry representatives and German politicians.

"At the NATO summit in The Hague just two months ago, NATO leaders agreed to a new plan to invest 5% of [their] GDP in defense. Germany has already announced that it plans to invest almost 153 billion [euros] in defense by 2029. This is an impressive increase in just eight years. <…> Germany is taking a leadership role [in militarizing Europe], and you have to do it, you are the largest economy, and others will follow. NATO allies are moving to invest a lot more in defense across Europe at the moment, and that’s good," Rutte pointed out.

The NATO chief emphasized that Europe currently produces six times more artillery shells than it did just two years ago. "Now we need to see similar efforts to increase the production of more complex capabilities like tanks, air defense systems, and missiles," he said.

Rutte assured businesspeople that military orders will only increase for both Ukraine and NATO. " Increased defense production is an engine of economic growth. Seize the opportunities for doing more together across NATO and with our partners like Ukraine," the NATO chief concluded.