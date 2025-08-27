Saudi Arabian crown prince receives letter from Putin — Foreign Ministry

DOHA, August 27. /TASS/. Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and the country’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has received a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding relations between the two countries, the kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, on Wednesday, Russia’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sergey Kozlov handed over the letter from Putin to Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al Rassi. During their meeting, the sides discussed the state of relations between Moscow and Riyadh as well as the paths of their development.

On August 19, the Kremlin press service reported that the Russian leader held a phone conversation with the Saudi crown prince "during which he informed him of the key outcomes of recent contacts with President of the United States Donald Trump." "The sides discussed current issues of Russian-Saudi cooperation in the political, trade, economic, and investment domains. High praise was accorded to the joint efforts within the OPEC Plus format to ensure stability in the global energy market," the Kremlin said. "An agreement was reached to continue engagement at various levels," the press service concluded.