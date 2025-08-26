Israeli top brass receives results of inquiry into strike on hospital in southern Gaza

TEL AVIV, August 26. /TASS/. Israeli Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir has received results of the preliminary probe into the August 25 strike on the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip and instructed to continue the investigation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"An initial inquiry regarding the strike on the observation camera at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, which occurred yesterday (Monday), August 25th, 2025, was presented to the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, by the Commander of the Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor, today (Tuesday)," it said. "From an initial inquiry, it appears that Golani Brigade troops, operating in the area of Khan Yunis to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, identified a camera that was positioned by Hamas in the area of the Nasser Hospital that was being used to observe the activity of IDF troops, in order to direct terrorist activities against them."

"The troops operated to remove the threat by striking and dismantling the camera and the inquiry showed that the troops operated to remove the threat," it said, adding that Zamir "instructed that the inquiry be completed."

"The enemy conducts extensive and covert visual-intelligence gathering while cynically exploiting sensitive sites and civilian infrastructure, such as the Nasser Hospital, from which it carries out terrorist activities against IDF troops," the IDF quoted Zamir as saying.

According to the chief of the general staff, six of those killed in the incident were terrorists, with one of them taking part in the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. At the same time, Zamir expressed regret over "any harm caused to civilians" and instructed to carry out "a further examination of the authorization process prior to the strike" and "an examination of the decision making process in the field," the IDF said.

According to the Al Jazeera television channel, Israel’s strike on the Nasser Hospital on August 25 killed 20 people, including five journalists and four hospital employees. On the same day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office expressed profound regret over the incident.