Trump says he doesn’t know whether Putin-Zelensky meeting will be held

WASHINGTON, August 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he doesn’t know whether a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky will ever take place and suggested that he might decline to participate.

"I don't know that they'll meet. Maybe they will, maybe they won't. They'd like me to be at the meeting. I said, you, guys ought to work it out. It's between you. It's not us," he said during a meeting with visiting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

"They'd like me to be there. I may be there, I may not. I'll see," he said, referring to a potential trilateral meeting. "But I wanted them to work out their differences first, because it is ultimately between them. And when that happens, I think we'll get an end."

"So we'll see what happens over the next week or two, and at that point I'll step in very strongly. And if I have to be there, I'll be there, and we'll either have a deal or we won't," he emphasized.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on August 22 that there were no plans to organize Putin’s meeting with Zelensky. Putin, according to the top Russian diplomat, will be ready for such a meeting when there is an agenda for it.