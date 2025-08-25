US keen to reduce nuclear weapons alongside Russia, China — Trump

WASHINGTON, August 25. /TASS/. The United States seeks to further decrease nuclear weapons together with Russia, as well as to involve China in this process, US President Donald Trump stated.

"We're talking about limiting nuclear weapons. We'll get China into that," he told reporters, answering their questions at a ceremony of signing new executive orders. "We have the most [of nuclear arms]. Russia has the second most, and China has third," Trump noted. "We would like to denuclearize," the US president stressed.