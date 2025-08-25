Israel ready to support Lebanon’s efforts on disarming Hezbollah — PM’s office

TEL AVIV, August 25. /TASS/. Israel is ready to support Lebanon’s government in its efforts to disarm the Lebanon-based Hezbollah Shia movement, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

"The recent decision by the [Lebanese] Council of Ministers to work towards the disarmament of Hezbollah by the end of 2025 was a momentous decision," the premier’s office said in a statement. "In light of this important development, Israel stands ready to support Lebanon in its efforts to disarm Hezbollah and to work together towards a more secure and stable future for both nations," the statement reads.

"If the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) take the necessary steps to implement the disarmament of Hezbollah, Israel will engage in reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction of IDF presence [in Lebanon] in coordination with the US-led security mechanism," the prime minister’s office added.

It noted that "Israel acknowledges the significant step taken by the Lebanese Government, under the leadership of President Aoun and Prime Minister Salam." "It marks a crucial opportunity for Lebanon to reclaim its sovereignty and restore the authority of its state institutions, military, and governance — free from the influence of non-state actors," the premier’s office added.

"Now is the time for both Israel and Lebanon to move forward in a spirit of cooperation, focusing on the shared objective of disarming Hezbollah and promoting the stability and prosperity of both nations," it concluded.

On August 5, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that his cabinet had approved a plan to disarm all armed militias. It is expected to be implemented by the end of this year.