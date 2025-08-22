Israel's Foreign Ministry slams UN report on famine in Gaza 'tailor-made' and 'forged'

TEL AVIV, August 22. /TASS/. Israel has rejected a UN report on hunger in the Gaza Strip, calling it "forged" and "tailor-made to fit Hamas’ fake campaign," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The IPC (the UN-supported mechanism for monitoring food security - TASS) could not find famine — so they forged one. The IPC just published a tailor-made report to fit Hamas’s fake campaign. They twisted their own rules, lowered famine thresholds, and ignored death-rate criteria — all to smear Israel with lies," the statement said.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry noted that the IPC "bent its own rules to fit Hamas’ campaign." "In other countries, the IPC declares famine at 30% malnutrition. In Gaza only, the UN-backed IPC lowered the bar to 15% and it is based on unreliable data. They didn’t find famine - so they forged one," the statement said. According to the ministry, "over 100,000 aid trucks have entered Gaza since the war began, <...> and markets are stocked, food prices are falling."

Earlier on Friday, the IPC described the food security situation in northern Gaza as famine for the first time. On the same day, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cease hostilities in the Gaza Strip and allow humanitarian organizations to resume delivering food and aid in sufficient quantities.