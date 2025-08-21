IN BRIEF: What is known about detention of Ukrainian citizen in Nord Stream sabotage case

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. A Ukrainian man has been arrested in Italy on suspicion of involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, the German Federal Public Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

TASS has compiled the main facts currently known about his detention.

Arrest

- Sergey K., a Ukrainian citizen suspected of involvement in the explosions of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, was on vacation with his family in Italy when he was arrested.

- The detention took place on the night of August 21 based on a European arrest warrant issued by Italy’s Federal Court.

- After his arrest, the man was placed in a prison in Bologna, the ANSA news agency reported.

- An Italian court will consider a request for his extradition under a European arrest warrant.

- The suspect will appear before a Federal Court investigating judge after his extradition from Italy, the news agency said.

Suspect

- Sergey K. "is suspected of complicity in organizing explosions and unlawful sabotage," the German Federal Public Prosecutor General's Office said.

- According to investigators, the man was part of a group of individuals who planted explosive devices on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines near the island of Bornholm in September 2022.

- He is believed to have been one of the coordinators of the operation.

- The Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported that Sergey K. was on board the yacht Andromeda as a "coordinator without a specific function.

About terrorist attack

- On September 26, 2022, three strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines sustained enormous damage. The latter had not yet been put into operation.

- The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has opened an investigation into an act of international terrorism.