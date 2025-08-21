Minsk considers equipping Polonez systems with nuclear warheads — top security official

MINSK, August 21. /TASS/. Belarus is considering equipping its Polonez missile systems with nuclear warheads, Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich said.

"Today, it is a state-of-the-art system. The missile's range was 200 kilometers; now it is 300 kilometers. It is a high-precision weapon. Of course, any weapon requires adjustments and modifications. Questions are already being raised about equipping these missiles with nuclear warheads. There are also questions about how to integrate Oreshnik technology into joint missiles," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

Volfovich recalled that the Polonez system was created jointly with China and was later successfully modernized by Belarusian enterprises.