Priest promises to 'put in word' for Trump in case of peace in Ukraine — JD Vance

NEW YORK, August 21. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance shared a story about how a priest jokingly promised to help President Donald Trump "get into heaven" if he could achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Commenting on Trump's recent remarks about hoping to get into heaven in an interview with Fox News, Vance noted that he had never heard him say anything like that before. "It’s very interesting. I've never heard him talk that way either," the vice president admitted.

Vance then spoke about a message he received from the priest who baptized him. "He's like, ‘I really admired what the president said.’ And he said, ‘Basically, if he's able to make peace in Russia and Ukraine, I will put in a word with the big guy (meaning God - TASS)’," Vance quoted the priest as saying.

Earlier, Trump said that he would like to go to heaven after death and hopes that his efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine will help him get there. The US leader pointed out that he hopes to go to heaven, although he admitted that he is not doing very well in securing a place for himself there. "But if I can get to heaven, this [settling the conflict in Ukraine] will be one of the reasons," Trump added.