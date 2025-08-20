STOCKHOLM, August 20. /TASS/. Swedish reporters ignore the real voices of children suffering from the crimes of Ukrainian Nazis, choosing to stay in their own media echo chamber, the Russian embassy said in a response to a TT news agency story saying there is "no reaction" in Moscow to the letter from US President’s wife Melania Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin calling for the world's children to be spared the horrors of war.

"Swedish journalists, as usual, prefer not to hear the real voices of children from the regions suffering from the crimes of the Ukrainian Nazis," Russian diplomats believe.

The TT story says that Vladimir Zelensky's wife wrote a letter of thanks to the first lady of the United States. "At that, Swedish journalists who traditionally work on the anti-Russian agenda did not even bother to check the facts and hurried to tell their readers of the ‘absence of any reaction’ to Melania Trump's appeal from Russia. This is a lie," the embassy said.

The diplomatic mission said that on August 17, Faina Savenkova, a 16-year-old resident of Lugansk, who, like other children of Donbass, has been living under regular shelling by the Ukrainian army for 11 years, sent a reply letter to Melania Trump asking for help in achieving peace in the region. "The girl talked about the memorials established in Donetsk and Lugansk in memory of the children who became victims of the Kiev regime. Like many other young residents of Donbass, the Belgorod and Kursk Regions of Russia, Faina Savenkova has no doubt that calls for peace should be addressed specifically to Vladimir Zelensky," the comment says.