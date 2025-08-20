Trump may terminate Truman Doctrine designed to contain Russia — media

NEW YORK, August 20. /TASS/. In line with his decisions to end the conflict in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump may put an end to the doctrine of the 33rd president, Harry Truman, which has been used for decades to contain Russia, according to the Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail.

"The hours-long White House talks [between EU leaders, Vladimir Zelensky and Trump] to bring an end to the war in Ukraine may be remembered for marking the final eclipse of the Truman Doctrine, which the 33rd president promulgated a year before Donald Trump was born, and which governed American diplomatic and military strategy <...> from the period just after end of the Second World War until the formal dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991," the newspaper writes.

In the edition’s view, European politicians see "the decline of the continent-wide confidence that came with a cornerstone of American foreign policy for generations."

The support that the United States has provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict was fully in line with the principles of the Truman Doctrine, but the situation has changed after Trump took office, the publication says.

In March 1947, Truman proclaimed the doctrine of containing the USSR. In March 1948, the foreign ministers of Belgium, the UK, the Netherlands, and France signed the Brussels Treaty, which provided for collective defense, and in July, Western European countries began negotiations with the United States and Canada on the creation of a military alliance. In the spring of 1952, NATO began operating as a permanent organization, with executive bodies established and commanders of the alliance's armed forces appointed.

On August 18, 2025, Trump received Zelensky, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. In addition, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte attended the meeting. This was the first time that such a large number of top-level leaders were present at the White House at once.

During the meeting, the US president also called up Putin. According to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, their conversation lasted about 40 minutes. After that, Trump announced that he had begun arranging a meeting between Putin and Zelensky.