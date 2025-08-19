Biden's policy pushed peace in Ukraine away, White House says

WASHINGTON, August 19. /TASS/. The policy of former US President Joe Biden’s administration delayed peace in Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a regular press briefing.·

According to her, "the weakness and incompetence" of Biden’s administration prolonged the conflict, as its line was "to endlessly force American taxpayers to fund Ukraine, no matter the cost, no matter how long it takes, and no matter how many lives were lost."

"There is no denying that Biden's <...> policy moved the world further away from peace," Leavitt added, speaking in front of screens displaying photos of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump at the Alaska summit on August 15.

"It's very important to remember that before President Trump's landslide victory (in the US presidential election - TASS) last November, there was no end in sight to this bloodshed. Now, there may finally be light at the end of the tunnel and an opportunity for lasting peace," the spokeswoman added.