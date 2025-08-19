Slovak PM regrets Trump was one who showed EU way to peace in Ukraine

BRATISLAVA, August 19. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said following a video conference of EU leaders that it’s sad that US President Donald Trump had to be the one to show the EU the way to peace in Ukraine.

"I regret that we in the EU had to wait for Donald Trump [to appear on the political scene] to show us the way to peace," the prime minister said in a video address posted on his Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation classified as extremist by the Russian authorities).

He noted that negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine will not move forward without discussing the issue of territorial changes.

"I am skeptical about adopting further sanctions against Russia if negotiations on the terms of ending the war do not progress as we [the EU] envision," Fico said. The prime minister emphasized that he favors a speedy peace and supports Ukraine's accession to the EU but opposes its admission to NATO.

"The conflict cannot be resolved through military means. A nuclear power such as Russia cannot be defeated in a conventional war," Fico emphasized.

The prime minister noted his interest in normal relations with Ukraine, Slovakia's neighbor. "Therefore, I am optimistic about the latest news that the Ukrainian government has expressed interest in holding another joint meeting of the Slovak and Ukrainian cabinets. We are beginning to look for a venue and date [for this meeting]," the head of the Slovak government said.