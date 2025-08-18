Tajik president stresses key importance of Alaska meeting for reducing global tensions

DUSHANBE, August 18. /TASS/. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, emphasized the crucial significance of the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States held on August 15 in Alaska for easing tensions on the global stage, the press service of the Tajik leader reported.

"The national leader highlighted the special political importance of the outcomes of the meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States in Alaska for reducing tensions and strengthening mutual understanding in the world. He expressed support for the peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis," the statement on the Tajik president’s website read.

Earlier, the Kremlin press service reported that Putin had informed Rahmon by phone about the outcomes of the Anchorage talks with US President Donald Trump. Additionally, the leaders of Russia and Tajikistan discussed current issues in bilateral relations and preparations for Putin’s state visit to Dushanbe. The conversation also covered preparations for the Central Asia-Russia meeting and the session of the CIS Council of Heads of State, both of which will take place in the Tajik capital.

On August 15, a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place at a military base in Alaska. The meeting lasted about three hours. In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and resuming cooperation as he invited Trump to visit Moscow. For his part, Trump stressed that "great progress" had been made, even as not all positions were agreed upon at the meeting.