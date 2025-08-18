PARIS, August 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump acknowledged that Crimea is part of Russia when he urged Vladimir Zelensky to renounce claims to the peninsula in order to settle the Ukrainian conflict, Florian Philippot, the leader of the French political party Les Patriotes, said.

"A few hours before the meeting at the White House, Trump is putting very timely pressure on Zelensky and his pro-European uncles and aunts who are holding his hand! He also confirmed that Crimea officially belongs to Russia and that Ukraine will not join NATO," the politician wrote on his X page.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Vladimir Zelensky could resolve the conflict in Ukraine almost immediately by renouncing claims to Crimea and the idea of the country joining NATO.