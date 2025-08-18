Right-wing and centrist lead in Bolivian presidential election — TV

BUENOS AIRES, August 18. /TASS/. Senator Rodrigo Paz Pereira and former Bolivian President (2001-2002) Jorge Quiroga are leading in the country's presidential election and can advance to the second round, the Red Uno television channel reported citing a study conducted based on vote counts at 567 polling stations.

According to these data, 31.6% of the votes went to Paz Pereira, representing the centrist Christian Democratic Party, while 27.1% went to Quiroga, representing the center-right Freedom and Democracy Alliance.